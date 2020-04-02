Will You Put On The Quarantine 15? Take The Short Test To Find Out

If you’ve been home self isolating like you’re suppose to and hoping that you don’t pack on the pounds, there is now a website set up that will help you find out…

The website asked you a few simple questions to make the determination. The first thing you’re asked is how long have you be quarantined? The next question is, do you still exercise? There are few more quick questions including your drinking habits.

The site also offers you a health snack plan and links to useful resources on how to maintain a healthy balance.

TAKE THE TEST