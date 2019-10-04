WINE KILLS GERMS THAT CAUSE SORE THROATS AND DENTAL PLAQUE, SAYS AWESOME STUDY

According to a new study (as if we need one) wine is a fantastic disinfectant for bad mouth germs.

A study was conducted back in the 80’s to examine the antibacterial properties of carbonated drinks, wine, beer, milk and water. They infused each beverage with infectious bacteria like salmonella and E. coli.

The wine had the least amount of live bacteria after two days, meaning it’s actually an effective disinfectant and bacteria can’t survive in it.

Wine has magical organic compounds that help kill germs in your mouth- this is found in both white and red wines- Drink UP!

