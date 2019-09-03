Wingardium No More Bookosa! Harry Potter Banned!

In just INSANE news… like, crazy!

A catholic school in Nashville, Tennesee just BANNED Harry Potter books in their library.

Due to fears over “evil content” as the books “present magic as good and evil, which is not true, but in fact, a clever deception” said the pastor, Father Dan Reehil of St. Edward Catholic School.

Many people are QUITE doubtful of why actually these books are being removed.

The original books came out in 1997 and the first film came out in 2001.

No signs of any actual spells being made after MILLIONS of people have read these books, but hey!

What do I know.

What do you think? Is this SO SILLY or what?

