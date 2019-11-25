Listen Live

Winners And Highlights From The American Music Awards 2019!

What a night!

By Dirt/Divas

It was a night of epic performances and a lot of wins from top artists in Music!

The show opened up with Selena Gomez, followed by another performance by host Ciara!

It was what you imaged….

The Taylor Swift Show… She earned both the Artist of the year and the artist of the decade awards! She won six awards last night bringing her total to 29, surpassing Micheal Jackson’s record of 24.

In addition to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Toni Braxton performed and so did and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who won collaboration of the year, the Jonas Brothers and Kesha also performed lineup for the 2019 American Music Awards.

 

Billie Eilish was crowned New Artist of the Year!

Ciara will host this year’s show!

Here are the winners!

Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock

BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Duo or Group Country

Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion

Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock

Drake
Post Malone
Khalid – WINNER

Favorite Male Artist Country

Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett

Favorite Artist Alternative Rock

Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco

Favorite Song Pop/Rock

Halsey – “Without Me” – WINNER
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

Favorite Album Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Taylor Swift – Lover – WINNER

Favorite Album Country

Kane Brown – Experiment
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood – Cry Pretty – WINNER

Favorite Female Artist Country

Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER

Favorite Social Artist

BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
EXO
Shawn Mendes

Tour of the Year

BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran

Collaboration of the Year

Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”

New Artist Of The Year

Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X

Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock

Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Music Video

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Halsey – “Without Me”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” – WINNER

Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop

Meek Mill – Championships
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – WINNER
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD

Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone

Artist of the Decade

Taylor Swift – WINNER

Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop

Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Wow”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”

Favorite Song Country

Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”

Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey

 

