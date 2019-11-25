Winners And Highlights From The American Music Awards 2019!
What a night!
It was a night of epic performances and a lot of wins from top artists in Music!
The show opened up with Selena Gomez, followed by another performance by host Ciara!
It was what you imaged….
The Taylor Swift Show… She earned both the Artist of the year and the artist of the decade awards! She won six awards last night bringing her total to 29, surpassing Micheal Jackson’s record of 24.
In addition to Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Shania Twain and Toni Braxton performed and so did and Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes who won collaboration of the year, the Jonas Brothers and Kesha also performed lineup for the 2019 American Music Awards.
Billie Eilish was crowned New Artist of the Year!
Ciara will host this year’s show!
Here are the winners!
Favorite Duo or Group Pop/Rock
BTS – WINNER
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Duo or Group Country
Dan + Shay – WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
Favorite Male Artist Pop/Rock
Drake
Post Malone
Khalid – WINNER
Favorite Male Artist Country
Kane Brown – WINNER
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Favorite Artist Alternative Rock
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
Favorite Song Pop/Rock
Halsey – “Without Me” – WINNER
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
Post Malone featuring Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
Favorite Album Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish – WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Taylor Swift – Lover – WINNER
Favorite Album Country
Kane Brown – Experiment
Dan + Shay – Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood – Cry Pretty – WINNER
Favorite Female Artist Country
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood – WINNER
Favorite Social Artist
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
EXO
Shawn Mendes
Tour of the Year
BTS – WINNER
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
Collaboration of the Year
Bradley Cooper & Lady Gaga – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – WINNER
Post Malone & Swae Lee – “Sunflower”
New Artist Of The Year
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish – WINNER
Lizzo
Ella Mai
Lil Nas X
Favorite Female Artist Pop/Rock
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Music Video
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
Ariana Grande – “7 rings”
Halsey – “Without Me”
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down” – WINNER
Favorite Album Rap/Hip-Hop
Meek Mill – Championships
Post Malone – Hollywood’s Bleeding – WINNER
Travis Scott – ASTROWORLD
Favorite Artist Rap/Hip-Hop
Cardi B – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Artist of the Decade
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Favorite Song Rap/Hip-Hop
Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road” – WINNER
Post Malone – “Wow”
Travis Scott – “SICKO MODE”
Favorite Song Country
Luke Combs – “Beautiful Crazy”
Dan + Shay – “Speechless” – WINNER
Blake Shelton – “God’s Country”
Artist Of The Year
Taylor Swift – WINNER
Drake
Post Malone
Ariana Grande
Halsey