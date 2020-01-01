Winter Fun this Weekend!
January 3 - 5
Simcoe County Museum
As the School Holiday break nears an end, Simcoe County Museum has celebrated a variety of different holidays for families to experience.
- Friday, January 3 – Thanksgiving: We have made giving thanks easier by making a thankful wreath that you can showcase at your next family thanksgiving!
- Saturday, January 4 – Halloween: Trick or Treat? Are you already missing Halloween, well for one day you can join us for tasty activity.
- Sunday, January 5 – Diwali: Celebrate the festival of lights with us! Create your own clay light to help decorate your home for Diwali.
City of Barrie Outdoor Skating Rinks
(Open daily weather permitting)
- Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
Current Status: OPEN
- Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
Current Status: OPEN
Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, weather-permitting
User Schedule:
• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon
• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm
• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm
• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm
OHL Game Night in Barrie
- Barrie Colts VS. Central Division rival, North Bay Battalion
- Saturday, January 4th at 7:30pm.
George Lopez
- On stage at Casino Rama
- Saturday, January 4th at 8:00pm
Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre
Turn off the electronics and take the kids to Midland to explore trails, interact with wildlife and more.
- Open daily until January 5th from 9am – 4pm
Arrowhead Provincial Park
- This is weather permitting
- Fire & Ice Night – Saturday, January 4th
- 6:00pm – 9pm
- Skate through the forested ice trail
- Lit by over 200 torches
Frozen Rail Jam
The Frozen Rail Jam is back in the village for 2020! Freestyle skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to kick off the new decade with Ontario’s largest rail jam! What’s the set-up? You’ll have to wait and see, we have a few tricks up our sleeves that are ready to wow the crowd! pic.twitter.com/8HCCcDFF4K
- At Blue Mountain in Collingwood
- Saturday, January 4th
- Freestyle skiing & snowboarding
- Competing for over $1,500 cash & prizes
- Watch the Finals & Best Trick Contest at 3pm