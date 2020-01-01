Listen Live

Winter Fun this Weekend!

January 3 - 5

By Darryl on the Drive

Simcoe County Museum

As the School Holiday break nears an end, Simcoe County Museum has celebrated a variety of different holidays for families to experience.

  • Friday, January 3 – Thanksgiving: We have made giving thanks easier by making a thankful wreath that you can showcase at your next family thanksgiving!
  • Saturday, January 4 – Halloween: Trick or Treat? Are you already missing Halloween, well for one day you can join us for tasty activity.
  • Sunday, January 5 – Diwali: Celebrate the festival of lights with us! Create your own clay light to help decorate your home for Diwali.

City of Barrie Outdoor Skating Rinks

(Open daily weather permitting)

  • Circle at the Centre, City Hall (70 Collier St)
    Current Status: OPEN                
  • Centennial Park Community Ice Rink (95 Lakeshore Drive)
    Current Status: OPEN
    Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, w​eather-permitting 
    User Schedule: ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm
    • Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm
    • Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm  ​
    • Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm   ​
    • Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

OHL Game Night in Barrie

  • Barrie Colts VS. Central Division rival, North Bay Battalion
  • Saturday, January 4th at 7:30pm.

George Lopez

  • On stage at Casino Rama
  • Saturday, January 4th at 8:00pm

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Turn off the electronics and take the kids to Midland to explore trails, interact with wildlife and more.

  • Open daily until January 5th from 9am – 4pm

Arrowhead Provincial Park

  • This is weather permitting
  • Fire & Ice Night – Saturday, January 4th
  • 6:00pm – 9pm
  • Skate through the forested ice trail
  • Lit by over 200 torches

Frozen Rail Jam

  • At Blue Mountain in Collingwood

  • Saturday, January 4th
  • Freestyle skiing & snowboarding
  • Competing for over $1,500 cash & prizes
  • Watch the Finals & Best Trick Contest at 3pm

