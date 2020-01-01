Winter Fun this Weekend!

As the School Holiday break nears an end, Simcoe County Museum has celebrated a variety of different holidays for families to experience.

Friday, January 3 – Thanksgiving: We have made giving thanks easier by making a thankful wreath that you can showcase at your next family thanksgiving!

(Open daily weather permitting)

Circle at the Centre , City Hall (70 Collier St)

Current Status: OPEN

Current Status: OPEN

Open 7 days a week 10am–10pm, w​eather-permitting

• Pleasure Skating: 10am–12 noon ​

• Shinny Hockey: 12 noon – 2pm

• Pleasure Skating: 2–4pm

• Shinny Hockey: 4–6pm ​

• Pleasure Skating: 6–8pm ​

• Shinny Hockey: 8–10pm

OHL Game Night in Barrie

Barrie Colts VS. Central Division rival, North Bay Battalion

Saturday, January 4th at 7:30pm.

On stage at Casino Rama

Saturday, January 4th at 8:00pm

Turn off the electronics and take the kids to Midland to explore trails, interact with wildlife and more.

Open daily until January 5th from 9am – 4pm

Arrowhead Provincial Park

This is weather permitting

Fire & Ice Night – Saturday, January 4th

6:00pm – 9pm

Skate through the forested ice trail

Lit by over 200 torches

Frozen Rail Jam

The Frozen Rail Jam is back in the village for 2020! Freestyle skiers and snowboarders are encouraged to kick off the new decade with Ontario’s largest rail jam! What’s the set-up? You’ll have to wait and see, we have a few tricks up our sleeves that are ready to wow the crowd! pic.twitter.com/8HCCcDFF4K — Blue Mountain Resort (@BlueMtnResort) December 30, 2019

At Blue Mountain in Collingwood