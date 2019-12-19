Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Winter Fun This Weekend

December 20, 21 & 22

By Darryl on the Drive

December 20, 21 & 22

  • SATURDAY: The Winter Solstice – Shortest day and longest night of the year
  • Barrie is home to 7 Outdoor Skating Rinks: Visit the Circle at the Centre, open weather permitting

  • SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Santa Fest – Santa’s Village, Bracebridge: Kids can visit with Santa & Mrs. Claus, enjoy wagon rides and family activities

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Final weekend of SantaFest December 21/22. @santasvillageON #muskoka #muskokalife #ontario_adventures

A post shared by Santa’s Village (@santasvillageon) on

  • SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Freestyle Ontario Sapling Session at Horseshoe Resort

  • Bluemination Dream Trail – Village at Blue Mountain, Collingwood: Walk an incredible outdoor path, lit with elaborate displays to the sound of Holiday music and enjoy a fireworks display over the Mill Pond Saturday night at 815pm.

Related posts

School Bus Driver Cranks Christmas Music at Each Stop

ICYMI: The Masked Singer Finale Was Last Night

Christmas Trend: Target’s Snow Globe Lights Are Selling Like Cray