Wisconsin Brewery Unveils New Ale Inspired by Our Wildfires: ‘Blame Canada’ Ale

New India pale ale is inspired by the smoke-filled skies that plagued much of the U.S. Midwest and northeastern states earlier this summer, James McCarten writes from The Canadian Press!

For weeks now, the smoke from the Canadian wildfires has been travelling south into the States leaving poor air quality and unbelievable images of smoke-filled cities.

Enters a new beer. The newest IPA offerings from G-Five Brewing Company in Beloit, a southern Wisconsin community of about 36,500 people are offering up a beer “Blame Canada” being dubbed an easy-drinking session India pale ale inspired by the smoke-filled skies that were plaguing much of the U.S. Midwest and northeastern states earlier in the summer.

A northern Wisconsin brewery has already come out with a beer called “Blame Canada”, a “hazy” IPA with wildfire smoke as the artwork pic.twitter.com/dkGUjngouM — Benji Backer (@BenjiBacker) July 9, 2023

Two breweries got together to look for a new hook to up beer sales…That’s when the conversation turned to 1999’s “South Park: The Movie” and that now-anthemic song-and-dance number, “Blame Canada” — a riff on the show’s tongue-in-cheek fondness for making fun of Canadians.

The G-Five Brewing company says they feel really bad for those going through these horrific natural events and are aware that wildfire season on both sides of the border is just getting started.