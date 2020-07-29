Listen Live

With Help From Ryan Reynolds, Mara Found Her Bear!

#FoundMarasBear

By Darryl on the Drive, Dirt/Divas, Kool Celebrities

A story with a happy ending! Last Friday Mara Soriano was moving into a new apartment and lost a backpack which contained an extremely important teddy bear.

The bear was a Christmas gift from Build-a-bear that contained a voice box recording of Mara’s late mother’s voice. Ryan Reynolds used his social media reach and power to spread the word and even posted a $5,000 reward with his own money.

Earlier this morning, Ryan Reynolds shared the good news!

