With Help From Ryan Reynolds, Mara Found Her Bear!

A story with a happy ending! Last Friday Mara Soriano was moving into a new apartment and lost a backpack which contained an extremely important teddy bear.

Vancouver: $5,000 to anyone who returns this bear to Mara. Zero questions asked. I think we all need this bear to come home. https://t.co/L4teoxoY50 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 25, 2020

The bear was a Christmas gift from Build-a-bear that contained a voice box recording of Mara’s late mother’s voice. Ryan Reynolds used his social media reach and power to spread the word and even posted a $5,000 reward with his own money.

Earlier this morning, Ryan Reynolds shared the good news!

In happier news… thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

