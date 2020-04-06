With March Madness Cancelled, The Food Industry Says It’s Overloaded With Chicken Wings! 

Major events are cancelled, restaurants are closed, and the meat industry is overloaded with chicken wings it can’t sell.

Wings are still being sold for delivery, pickup and take out, but most wing sales came from restaurants and bars…

Demand for wings tends to surge during major sporting events, like the Super Bowl and March Madness, when fans head to sports bars to watch the games.

Since the pandemic hit in mid-March, consumers have been flocking to grocery stores buying up staple products instead of luxury products…

The food industry is attempting to redirect food items normally bound for restaurants to the supermarkets and that includes wings. Major adjustments would have to be made- but it is doable…

What’s more, although retail demand for chicken has spiked, consumers are more interested in breast meat, legs and whole birds.