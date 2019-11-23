Woman Calls 911 Because She Is Late For The Train

A 911 call last week from a woman who was running late for her train has prompted Peel Regional Police to remind people of what is and what is not an emergency.

She was in a cab on the way to Union Station and it wasn’t going to get her there on time for her train so she was wondering if 911 offered “emergency ride services.”

Listen to the whole call here:

Being late for a trip is never ideal. Calling 9-1-1 to ask the police to act as an "emergency" ride service, to get you there on time? Yeah…not gonna happen. Yes. This was a real call.#NotFor911#911Awareness pic.twitter.com/lBFItsGZ0r — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) November 21, 2019

Peel Regional Police has received more than 180,000 improper calls from the start of January to the end of October this year.