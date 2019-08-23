Woman Files For Divorce After Her Husband Was Too Kind And Helpful!

A women filed for divorced, complaining that she was “chocked” by her husband’s extreme love and affection.

The husband was so kind he even went on a strict diet and exercise regime that left him with a broken leg when she told him off for gaining weight.

The woman says; ‘I am eagerly longing for a single day of dispute, but this seems impossible with my romantic husband who always forgave me and showered me with daily gifts.’ She went on to say, that that her husband never argued or yelled and was always kind.

‘I need a real discussion, even an argument, not this hassle-free life full of obedience’, she said.

For what its worth- the judge did not want to hear this case but rather ordered an adjournment of the case to give the couple a chance to settle the dispute themselves.

