Woman Hospitalized After Mistaking Wasabi For Avocado

Heart breaking- literally!

A 60-year-old woman in Israel ate a spoonful of wasabi at a wedding thinking it was avocado. Shortly after eating wasabi, the woman said she felt a sudden pressure in her chest, which lasted for a few hours. The next day, she still wasn’t feeling well, so she went to the emergency room.

Initial tests suggested that the woman might be having a heart attack — her blood pressure was elevated and an electrocardiogram, was abnormal, the report said.

But further tests showed that the woman’s symptoms weren’t brought on by a heart attack. Her blood was flowing normally, but her heart had become misshapen and couldn’t properly pump blood.

It was later determined that the woman suffered from broken heart syndrome. That’s because it can be triggered by extreme emotional or physical stress.

