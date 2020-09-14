Woman Makes $10 Grand A Month For Acting Like A Sexy Dog!

Jenna Phillips started an account on OnlyFans for extra cash. After 18 months of posting “vanilla content” on the fan-subscription platform, the Austin, Texas, resident realized her longtime fetish for acting like a dog could be much more lucrative.

According to Wikipedia, OnlyFans is a content subscription service. Content creators can earn money from users who subscribe to their content—the “fans”. It is popular with sex workers. but also hosts content creators from other genres such as physical fitness experts and musicians and other creators who post regularly online. It allows content creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as off tips and the pay-per-view (PPV) feature.

Jenna says, “I have always acted like a puppy, but not in a sexual way at first. I used to pretend I was a puppy when I was growing up. Looking back on it now, it’s kind of always been there. I just didn’t know there was a scene — I just thought it was my personality.”

Phillips said she met two men who opened her eyes to the fact that her fetish was an entire subculture, and she began posting far kinkier videos — to great success. She has since grown a massive online following, gaining over 215,100 TikTok followers since March, and earning enough money via her OnlyFans — $10,000 a month — that she was able to quit working as an optician and dedicate herself to full-time puppy play.