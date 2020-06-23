Woman Returns After Quarantine Discovers Potatoes Took Over Her Apartment

As the great Dr. Ian Malcolm said in Jurassic Park, “Life Finds a Way.”

Donna Porée recently returned to her apartment after staying elsewhere for a 3 month quarantine and was surprised to see her kitchen looked like a scene from the movie, Aliens.

Potato sprouts punctured through the bag, up the wall and through the joints in her wall mounted shelving. Donna measured and the longest sprouts were more than 3ft long.

She decided this was too incredible to waste and planted them in a vegetable patch.

It’s a common occurrence seeing potatoes grow on their own but not to this extent. Other people started sharing their images of potato sprouts…