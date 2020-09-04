Woman Told to ‘Burn the House Down’ After Discovering Cause of Broken Toilet

We’ve all made this joke, but this is the reality for one woman who was told to “burn the house down” after discovering the true cause of her broken toilet.

“I went to the toilet and then I went to flush it and I really had to push down on the button to get it to work, so I was a bit confused,” Sofie Pearson of North Queensland, Australia told 7News.

What was the cause? You may want to sit down first, preferably not on a toilet. Looking in the bowl, she quickly found the problem – four tree snakes — big ones. “I sort of looked at them for a second and thought… that’s not right,” she said. What would you do? In this case, Pearson said she took out her phone to film the snakes first. She then called a friend to help “wrangle them out” because she “was not touching them.”

As for how this could possibly have happened, the 25-year-old believes they got into her house through the cracks in her floorboards. If she decides to keep the place in lieu of burning it down, she may want to invest in some new grout.

Don’t worry, no snakes were harmed in the course of this nightmare. They were quickly removed and released into nearby fields.