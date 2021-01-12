Woman Tries To Get Around Curfew In Quebec By Walking Her Husband On A Leash
Nice try!
A couple from Sherbrooke has been fined $1500 each for violating the curfew orders in Quebec. A curfew is currently in place in the province from 8 pm to 5 am, however; Quebec officials have said people may walk their dogs after the 8 p.m. curfew, provided they stay within one kilometre of their house.
The couple went for a walk past curfew, and despite the wife’s protests that she was walking her dog and the fact the husband was wearing a leash, they were fined.
The couple said they were happy to eat the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault when questioned by police.
News from Quebec:
I just confirmed with Sherbrooke police that a husband and wife were fined for walking after curfew with the man on a leash. The officer told me her defense was she is allowed to walk a dog after curfew.
They were fined $1500 each.@CTVMontreal @CTVNews
— Kelly Greig (@KellyGreig) January 11, 2021