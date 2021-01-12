Woman Tries To Get Around Curfew In Quebec By Walking Her Husband On A Leash

A couple from Sherbrooke has been fined $1500 each for violating the curfew orders in Quebec. A curfew is currently in place in the province from 8 pm to 5 am, however; Quebec officials have said people may walk their dogs after the 8 p.m. curfew, provided they stay within one kilometre of their house.

The couple went for a walk past curfew, and despite the wife’s protests that she was walking her dog and the fact the husband was wearing a leash, they were fined.

The couple said they were happy to eat the ticket and claimed they were following the rules set forth by Premier Francois Legault when questioned by police.