Woman Used Gorilla Glue as Hairspray

Tessica Brown posted many videos to social media about how she ended up in this situation, how she attempted to get the glue out of her hair–but failed, and even showed us a hospital visit when staff tried for 22 hours, using acetone to remove the glue, but it burned her scalp and the glue hardened again.

Tessica started a GoFundMe page to help pay for her medical bills and that already has over $14,000!

Reportedly, she is considering suing Gorilla Glue over this.

We are very sorry to hear about the unfortunate incident that Miss Brown experienced using our Spray Adhesive on her hair. We are glad to see in her recent video that Miss Brown has received medical treatment from her local medical facility and wish her the best. pic.twitter.com/SoCvwxdrGc — Gorilla Glue (@GorillaGlue) February 8, 2021

All of her videos of course have gone viral but luckily for Tessica, one plastic surgeon in Los Angeles saw them and offered to help her free of charge with a special treatment to get her hair unstuck.

TMZ is now reporting the procedure has already happened and Tessica’s hair is unglued.