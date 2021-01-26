Women Are A Dog’s Best Friend

Researchers at Washington State University have been studying how dogs become respected members of a human’s household.

They are learning that a dog’s relationship with women might have had a greater impact on the pooch-human bond than relationships with men.

Researchers say that “humans were more likely to regard dogs as a type of a person if the dogs had a special relationship with women.”

If a woman is in a dog’s life, “They were more likely to be included in family life, treated as subjects of affection and generally, people had greater regard for them,” added the researchers.

The findings showed that women’s involvement with dogs gives the animal more of a “personhood.” Women are more likely to name the dog, allow them to sleep on the furniture, and be ceremoniously mourned at passing.

More