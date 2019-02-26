Listen Live

Women Are Most Attracted To Men Their Own Age, Compared To Men Who Like Women Under 24!

Age is just a number!

By Kool Mornings

A new study that isn’t shocking.   The study found that as women get older, the men they’re most attracted to are roughly around their same age.

For men?  No matter how old they get, they’re attracted to women between 20 and 24.

 Now, there IS one thing that sort of redeems men.  When the study asked people who they’re most INTERESTED in, both men and women named people their own age.  

So a 40-year-old man might be most ATTRACTED to a 20-year-old woman, but if he’s looking for anything more out of a relationship, he’ll gravitate toward someone his own age.

