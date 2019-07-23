Women Can Now Go Topless At A Few Water Parks In Ontario and Quebec!

A Women complained to the human rights tribunal in 2017 saying that it’s been legal for women to go topless in public since 1996 and wanted the law to apply in waterparks also.

The park said it “re-examined its dress code in 2018 following an unnamed woman’s complaint to the Ontario Human Rights Tribunal naming Calypso and eight other institutions, including the City of Cornwall.” Calypso Water Park is located near Ottawa.

