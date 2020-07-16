Women Spend The Equivalent Of One Month Worrying!

A study of 2,000 adults found that women spend an average of almost two hours a day worried and stressed out.

Two-thirds of this time is spent feeling anxious about other people rather than themselves.

In comparison, men spend just an hour-and-a-half worrying each day, with almost one in 10 admitting none of that time is spent thinking of others.

About 64% of women have days where they are constantly worried about what’s happening in the world right now.

But the health of loved ones, their family’s safety, and the need to care for older parents are also causing them to feel stressed.

It also emerged women are around twice as likely to worry about their children’s or grandchildren’s diets, health, education, and future than men are.

Women are spending the equivalent of almost an entire month of the year worrying – and more than half said it is having an impact on their health.