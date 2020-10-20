Women Take COVID-19 More Seriously Than Man, Says New Study

According to a new study, women are less likely than men to put themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19, as women tend to be more health awareness of the dangers of the virus.

Women are also more likely to follow rules set as a result of the pandemic compared to men…

Researchers from Bocconi University in Italy, Harvard Business School, and other universities say this may explain why women have shown less vulnerability to the virus compared to men.

This isn’t the only study to show differences between men and women’s attitudes about COVID-19, as recently another study showed that men needed more reminders about washing their hands compared to women…

