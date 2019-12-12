Women Who Exercise May Live Longer!

Spanish researchers looked at over 4700 women with known signs of coronary artery disease between the ages of 50 and 75, with the average age being 64. They were asked to perform heart stress tests by exercising on a treadmill.

The women either walked or ran on a treadmill, gradually increasing the intensity, and continuing until exhaustion. Throughout the workout, images of their hearts were also generated.

A follow up test was done four and a half years later and found that of the over 4000 women studied- 345 women had died from heart disease, 164 from cancer and 203 from other causes.

Turns out the rate of death from heart disease was nearly four times higher among women who didn’t exercise and cancer deaths among women with poor exercise capacity was double that of the fit…

The study helped quantify what many of us already suspected; exercise keeps you healthy!