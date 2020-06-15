‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Delays Film Release Until October 2

“Wonder Woman 1894” is a sequel to the 2017 original, which was set to premiere on August 14th, but will now hit theatres on October 2nd.

“Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favourite theatre this fall. See it October 2, 2020,” wrote the film’s official Twitter account.

The onset of the spread of COVID-19 caused the entire movie industry to shut down productions and forced studios to delay the release dates of dozens of films, some until 2021 and beyond.