Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Be Streaming On HBO Max Soon!

“Wonder Woman 1984” will debut on HBO Max streaming service and in theatres (that are still open) simultaneously on Christmas Day!

Warner Bros said starting December 16th wherever HBO Max isn’t available, the movie will be screened theatrically!

“Wonder Woman 1984” was originally scheduled for June 2020 pre-pandemic, but the release date was moved many times because of COVID-19.

Warner Bros and Gal Gadot said the move “wasn’t an easy decision” releasing a movie that was meant for the big screen to a streaming service, however, they are hoping that this film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all this holiday season.