‘Wonder Woman’ Hits A Pandemic High After Release On Christmas Day At The Box Office!

Perhaps the lack of celebrations this year caused millions to watch the long-awaited movie as it pulled in $36.1 million worldwide.

$16.7 million came from sales in Canada and the US at the box office making it the highest-grossing domestic opening since the COVID pandemic began in March.

HBO Max did not release numbers for how many people ordered the movie on their service as of right now.

To put this into the perspective of how much this health crisis has hit the movie industry, the 2017 “Wonder Woman” film opened with $103.2 million domestically.

Warner Bros. Confirm on Sunday, that plans are in the works for a third movie in the franchise.

Warner Bros. said it would accelerate the development of a third “Wonder Woman” movie also written and directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot as the lasso-wielding warrior. The studio did not announce a release date.