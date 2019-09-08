Woods Park – 20 Year Celebration Party

We are a Retirement & Long Term Care Home in Barrie and it seems almost unbelievable that Woods Park opened our doors 20 years ago!

We have experienced so much in that time, have gotten to know so many incredible residents, their families, staff, volunteers and community members in that time.

We are going to celebrate on Sunday September 8th from 1pm – 4pm with a BIG party and there will be entertainment, treats and so much more!

Please join us – it wouldn’t be a party without you!