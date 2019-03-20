Woodstock 50 Line Up Announced!

It was announced a few months ago that the famous Woodstock festival would happen again 50 years later! Its being put on by the Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang who announced Tuesday that Miley Cyrus, Santana, Imagine Dragons, Robert Plant, the Black Keys and Chance the Rapper will perform at Woodstock 50; So will Jay-Z.

Woodstock will take place Aug. 16-18 in Watkins Glen, N.Y., about 115 miles (185 kilometres) northwest of the original site. Organizers are expecting upwards for 100,000 people!

This event is separate from an anniversary event that is planned on the original site where Common and Fogerty who were apart of the original festival will perform!

You can find the full list of artists listed by day below.

Friday August 16th: The Killers, Miley Cyrus, Santana, The Lumineers, The Raconteurs, Robert Plant, John Fogerty, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Run the Jewels, The Head and the Heart, Maggie Rogers, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Anderson East, Princess Nokia, John Sebastian

Saturday August 17th: Dead and Company, Chance the Rapper, Black Keys, Sturgill Simpson, Greta Van Fleet, Portugal. The Man, Leon Bridges, Gary Clark Jr., Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeroes, Dawes, Margo Price, Country Joe and the Fish, Rival Sons, Emily King, Soccer Mommy, Taylor Bennett

Sunday August 18th: Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Halsey, Cage The Elephant, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae, Young The Giant, Courtney Barnett, Common, Vince Staples, Judah and the Lion, Earl Sweatshirt, Boygenius, the Zombies, Canned Heat, Hot Tuna, Pussy Riot, Cherry Glazerr

Woodstock50