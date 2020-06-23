Working It While You’re On The Clock!

Randy employees working from home during this pandemic are feeding more than their hunger during their daily lunch breaks.

According to a live-streaming sexy cam site Stripchat, more than 75% of users are logging on between the hours of 10a and 6p.

Out of the 210,00 users, about 158,000 users are logging in during work hours. The most popular time of day is between 3p and 4p with about 90% of those logging on then.

Work-related stress is at an all-time high since the lockdown began and people need to relieve stress and this practice appears to be a good way to get through the mid-afternoon hump!

More