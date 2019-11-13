WORLD KINDNESS DAY 2019!

On World Kindness Day, maybe make a point of offering up a small kind gesture. There are so many wonderful stories about acts of kindness, but perhaps this one is most unique.

As part of its 65th anniversary and Year of Kindness, and in conjunction with World Kindness Day, the Pittsburgh public broadcasting station is inviting everyone to wear a cardigan and stop by its studios in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. Today on World Kindness day, the station will offer warm drinks, kindness activities and the opportunity to see “Mister Rogers: Just the Way You Are,” an interactive mixed-media portrait by artist Wayne Brezinka.

Join us Wednesday, November 13 for #CardiganDay!

1) Wear your favorite cardigan. 2) Encourage others to do the same. 3) Take a picture/share to your social using #CardiganDay 4) WQED will help spread all that kindness. It is World Kindness Day after all! https://t.co/fQ8HcpgKul pic.twitter.com/Zo3HNF9Z5f — WQED Pittsburgh (@wqed) November 4, 2019

Cardigan Day and the title of the artwork are inspired, of course, by children’s television icon, Fred Rogers, and his quote, “There’s no person in the whole world like you, and I like you just the way you are.”

The piece is on public display in the WQED concourse noon-3 p.m. weekdays until Dec. 19.

“Everyone is encouraged to come wearing their cardigans, take a selfie in front of the artwork, and post the image to your social streams at #cardiganday. A virtual cardigan party can spread across all of our very real neighbourhoods,” WQED says in a release.

The Pittsburgh-filmed “A Beautful Day in the Neighborhood” starring Tom Hanks as Rogers is set for a Nov. 22 release.