“World’s Sweetest Internship” Is Up For Grabs This Summer! Be A Candy Taste Tester!

This could be the sweetest job ever! 

By Kool Eats

Looking for a new job?  How about a paid internship tasting candy!  

The parent company of Snickers, M&M’s, and a bunch of other candies is doing their “World’s Sweetest Internship” thing again this summer.  It’s a three-month PAID position in Chicago.  And if you like chocolate, it might be the best job ever.

Responsibilities include traveling around to different manufacturing plants, and taste-testing NEW candy that hasn’t been released yet.  Plus, you get a year’s worth of free candy as a bonus.

You have to be 21 to apply and have at least a high school diploma or your G.E.D.  You can upload your résumé and apply online.  Just search for “World’s Sweetest Internship.”

