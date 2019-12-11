Would Exercise Labels on Food Change the Way You Eat?

According to a metadata study published in the Journal of Epidemiology and Community Health seeing not just calorie count on food labels, but how long it would take you to burn the calories, could reduce how much food we eat.

Researchers from Loughborough University looked at 14 studies and found that labeling food packaging this way could cut about 200 calories from a person’s daily average intake.

On average, an adult female needs about 2000 calories a day just to fuel her body to exist; a male needs about 2500 calories. Any calories consumed above this base amount will result in weight gain unless they are burned off through exercise.

Exercise labels, according to the researchers, will make people more aware the energy cost of food and people may indulge less.

A chocolate bar, for example, with about 230 calories would also have a label indicating it would take 22 minutes of running or 42 minutes of walking to burn off those extra calories.

What do you think? Would you like to see exercise labels on food packaging?