Would You Rather Binge Watch A Show On Netflix Or Watch One Episode Per Week?
The results aren't surprising!
Binge watching has been the trend ever since Netflix took off…but is that really the BEST way to watch a TV show?
A new survey asked people which they prefer: Binge watching, or only watching one episode a week.
And 58% of people say they like binge watching. 28% would rather have the episodes roll out slowly, and the rest don’t know.
There’s a big generational difference, though. Only 17% of adults under 34 like the one episode a week format, versus 44% of people over 55.