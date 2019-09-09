Would You Rather Binge Watch A Show On Netflix Or Watch One Episode Per Week?

Binge watching has been the trend ever since Netflix took off…but is that really the BEST way to watch a TV show?

A new survey asked people which they prefer: Binge watching, or only watching one episode a week.

And 58% of people say they like binge watching. 28% would rather have the episodes roll out slowly, and the rest don’t know.

There’s a big generational difference, though. Only 17% of adults under 34 like the one episode a week format, versus 44% of people over 55.

More