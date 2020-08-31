YES GAGA! Chromatica Cleans Up At The VMAS!

If you aren’t a Lady Gaga stan, her recent performance at the VMA’s might change your mind!

Gaga STRUT HER stuff on the stage of the award show (from a safe social distance) and delivered one of the best performances of the night.

Both Gaga and Ariana Grande performed “Rain On Me” and Gaga also played “911”, “Chromatica II”, and “Stupid Love”.

She also took home FIVE VMA awards. Seriously, stan Gaga.

Check out the performance below:

Here’s a few others from the night!

The Weeknd:

Lewis Capaldi:

Black Eyed Peas:

Tate McRae:

JP Saxe & Julia Michaels:

If the VMA’s needed a comeback, COVID-19 helped for sure!