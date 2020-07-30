YMCA Simcoe/Muskoka Launching New Outdoor Fitness Classes
Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Innisfil, Midland, Orillia, & Wasaga Beach
New Outdoor Fitness Classes! Workout in a fun, safe environment with your favourite YMCA instructors.
- Participants must register in advance
- Drop-in participation is not available at this time
- All classes will respect physical distancing guidelines
- Only credit card payments are accepted at this time
- Please note that washrooms will not be available; there will be no access into the facilities
- Please arrive in the appropriate workout gear
- Once registered, participants will receive more detailed information about the class
I think many of us feel a little uneasy and only want to ease back into things slowly, and this is a perfect way to do so safely.
