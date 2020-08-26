YOGA 4 SHAK’S WORLD

Take some well deserved time for yourself, to nourish your mind, body and soul, while giving back to your community, in support of Shak’s World.

This class is designed to prepare new yogis for a balanced Hatha practice. Hatha Yoga is an accessible style that uses movement and breath to help balance the mind and body.

This is a FREE pay what you can community class. 100% of proceeds will be going towards purchasing new basketballs for youth through Shak’s World. If you are unable to attend but would still like to support, please reach out to Tiffany Smith.

Namaste 🧘🏻‍♀️🏀

