You Are Not The Father- Board Game Is Here!

We’ve all watched an episode or 10 of Maury Povich! And there is really nothing more satisfying then hearing “you are NOT the father.”

Thanks to NBC, there’s a grand new party game called “You Are Not The Father,” that will allow you to scream out the famous line!

We don’t know much about how to play the game however, the description says it’s a “hilarious party game” with “outrageous accusations” and a “big reveal” at the end of it all.

This is an Adult game and is available for pre-order on Amazon for $19.99 and will arrive just in time for Christmas!

