You Can Buy Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’s Wedding Trash for $5,000

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were married by an Elvis impersonator with Diplo on the sidelines acting as the videographer for the event last week. On top of that, they used Ring Pops as their wedding rings.

If you’re a super fan, you can now, head on over to eBay and purchase a wrapper to one of the Ring Pops used during the ceremony. The bit of torn foil began at the low price of $10, and has since jumped $5,000 as of Sunday.

This is the original candy wrapper which held the wedding ring that Joe gave to Sophia.” The description goes on to say that the wrapper comes with a certificate of authenticity, signed by the Elvis impersonator who married the couple.