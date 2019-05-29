You Can Get A Free Raptors Tattoo This Week!
Want a new tat?
A Toronto tattoo shop is giving out free Raptors tattoos to celebrate their first trip to the NBA finals.
Freedom Ink is offering free 3×3 black ink tattoos up until Saturday, June 1.
To get one, you’ll have to show up between 2 and 8pm Tuesday-Friday with valid ID and you’re not allowed to bring groups larger than 3 people.
View this post on Instagram
**Tips for the artist to help cover supplies are highly appreciated** The Raptors made it to the finals for the first time in history🤩 Come celebrate the 6️⃣ix with a free tattoo!! #wethenorth x #freedomink . Limit 1 per person, walk-ins only from 2-8 Tuesday-Friday, no coming in groups larger then 3 people, must pick from our flash sheets, must have valid ID