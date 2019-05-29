Listen Live

You Can Get A Free Raptors Tattoo This Week!

Want a new tat?

By Kool Mornings

A Toronto tattoo shop is giving out free Raptors tattoos to celebrate their first trip to the NBA finals.

Freedom Ink is offering free 3×3 black ink tattoos up until Saturday, June 1.

To get one, you’ll have to show up between 2 and 8pm Tuesday-Friday with valid ID and you’re not allowed to bring groups larger than 3 people.

Related posts

Study Finds Getting Kids Ready For School Is Equivalent To A Day’s Work!

“BURN OUT” NOW OFFICIALLY RECOGNIZED AS A DISEASE

The Average Person Has Eight Moments Of Pure Joy A Week