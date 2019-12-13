You Can Have Your Very Own Jonas Brothers Christmas Card!

The Brothers have had an epic year to say the least. A new album, a documentary, a book, a sold out tour and a beer!

Nick, Joe, and Kevin have teamed with JibJab to play magical elves and deliver the spirit of the season as their new holiday hit “Like It’s Christmas” plays in the background.

Cast yourself and a loved one in the Jonas Brothers holiday experience and show that you’re a “Sucker” for this time of year.

Click here to make your card!