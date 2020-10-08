You Can Make $1,000 By Watching Horror Movies

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering one lucky horror flick fan the chance to watch 24 hours of horror films and get paid $1,000 to do it.

In order to score the gig, you must be 18, able to stay up all night, and able to live-tweet your entire experience. The opportunity will mean streaming anywhere from 12-16 different horror movies over a 24-hour period. Willing participants can apply at www.cabletv.com.

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you’ll get $1000, a $50 Starbucks card, and a free candy supply. The last day to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct 19.