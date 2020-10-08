Listen Live

You Can Make $1,000 By Watching Horror Movies

Talk about a dream job!

By Life Hacks

CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering one lucky horror flick fan the chance to watch 24 hours of horror films and get paid $1,000 to do it.

 

In order to score the gig, you must be 18, able to stay up all night, and able to live-tweet your entire experience. The opportunity will mean streaming anywhere from 12-16 different horror movies over a 24-hour period. Willing participants can apply at www.cabletv.com.

 

If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you’ll get $1000, a $50 Starbucks card, and a free candy supply. The last day to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct 19.

 

 

Related posts

HERE ARE THE TOP GOALS PEOPLE SET FOR THEMSELVES DURING QUARANTINE

LISTENING TO MUSIC IS ONE OF THE TOP TEN THINGS THAT HELP US WAKE UP

How Much Would You Spend To Have A Day With No Stress?