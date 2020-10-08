You Can Make $1,000 By Watching Horror Movies
Talk about a dream job!
CableTV.com and HighSpeedInternet.com are offering one lucky horror flick fan the chance to watch 24 hours of horror films and get paid $1,000 to do it.
In order to score the gig, you must be 18, able to stay up all night, and able to live-tweet your entire experience. The opportunity will mean streaming anywhere from 12-16 different horror movies over a 24-hour period. Willing participants can apply at www.cabletv.com.
If you’re lucky enough to be chosen, you’ll get $1000, a $50 Starbucks card, and a free candy supply. The last day to apply is 11:59 p.m. on Oct 19.
It’s spooky season! We’re teaming up with @TeamHSI to pay one horror movie enthusiast $1000 to watch a 24 hour marathon of the scariest movies. For more information and how to enter, visit the link below… if you dare! https://t.co/diApIdzrPb pic.twitter.com/HDHucpU5Zx
— CableTV.com (@CableTV) October 2, 2020