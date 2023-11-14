You Can Now Buy A $25,000 Engagement Ring Inspired By The Christmas Movie Elf

Can you put a price on love…

The festive season and proposals season tend to be the same, with engagements spiking in December each year.

So if you’re planning on popping the question over the coming months, why not go all in on the theme?

A company called Angelic Diamonds has created an engagement ring that’s perfect for fans of the Holiday classic film Elf!

It comes with a candy cane cost of $25K, with an 18K yellow gold band designed to replicate the shape of Buddy’s pointed shoes!

Two pear-cut gemstones then sit in the middle – a green emerald just like Buddy’s elf uniform and a shimmering diamond to represent a white Christmas – in a Toi et Moi design, flanked by 10 red and white round diamonds for the candy cane effect.

As a final touch, the jeweller has engraved the inside of the gold band with snowflakes as a salute to the elves’ home, the North Pole. But you can also personalize this with your message if you would prefer.

The magic extends to the packaging too, as the Candy Cane Sparkler is presented in a snow globe ring box featuring the New York skyline (where the film is set).

Now you just need to work out a plan for the proposal itself. We recommend making gingerbread houses, eating cookie dough, going ice skating, and maybe even holding hands beforehand.