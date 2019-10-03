You Can Now Buy A 7-Foot “Buddy The Elf” Inflatable!
The best way to spread Christmas Cheer, is singing loud for all the hear!
Christmas isn’t that far away and if you haven’t started buying those new holiday decorations- Here’s an idea for you!
A Buddy the Elf inflatable for your front yard, porch, or even living room is here to make your Christmas- extra!
How cool would this people in your front hallway!
Inflatables have really blown up this year and while you’re deflating the pool floats- you can take some enjoyment in blowing up a giant “buddy the Elf.”
You can get your own blow up buddy from Amazon for $50!