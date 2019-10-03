You Can Now Buy A 7-Foot “Buddy The Elf” Inflatable!

Christmas isn’t that far away and if you haven’t started buying those new holiday decorations- Here’s an idea for you!

A Buddy the Elf inflatable for your front yard, porch, or even living room is here to make your Christmas- extra!

How cool would this people in your front hallway!

Inflatables have really blown up this year and while you’re deflating the pool floats- you can take some enjoyment in blowing up a giant “buddy the Elf.”

You can get your own blow up buddy from Amazon for $50!