You Can Now Buy “Unicorn Farts” Beer

Maryland-based DuClaw Brewing Company and partner Diablo Doughnuts have announced that after a limited run earlier this year, their Sour Me Unicorn Farts beer, will be making a comeback in 2020.

And no, absolutely no unicorns were harmed in the making of this colourful beverage. And to be perfectly clear, the Sour Me Unicorn Farts Beer isn’t made with any farts…

The description on the website says, “This glittered sour ale with fruity cereal mashed in, brings slightly tart sour, a bouquet of fruits & a hint of biscuit.”