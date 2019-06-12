You Can Now Dress Your Dog Up Like A Mermaid In A Glittering Life Jacket

Yes, there are already life jackets for Fido, but this one might out do the rest! You can transform your furry friend into a little mermaid!

This life jacket for dogs features a scale-like design and a little fin at the back turning your pup into a real life Disney Character!

There are different sizes and colours for you to choose from and it also had an adjustable buckle and a strap at the top so you can help your dog along – or lift them out of the water, if needed. There is also a neck pad at the front to help hold your dogs head up and out of the water!

Amazon.ca