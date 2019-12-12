You Can Now Eat Hershey’s Kisses For Breakfast!

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Oreo did it, so why not Hershey’s.

General Mills has rolled out a breakfast cereal treat to select retailers and will be available in more stores in January!

The cereal itself look just like the chocolate kiss we all know and love. There are midsize and family-sized boxes available!

According to a representative for General Mills, the cereal “has a nice light crunch and smooth chocolate flavour” that is “perfect to enjoy on its own or to add a sweet twist to breakfast!”