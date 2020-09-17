You Can Now Get A Tiger King-Inspired Halloween Costume
Channel your inner Carole Baskin!
Since March when Netflix released Tiger King, people can’t seem to get enough of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.
While we all wait for a new show, series, or movie- you can now dress as your favourite Tiger person for Halloween!
Online retailer Yandy is offering two new get-ups for Halloween including a female Joe Exotic attire and another Tiger Queen costume that comes with a stuffed big cat.
Oh, and both outfits are sexy and will show lots of skin!
This is the same company that brought us the Sexy Mr. Rogers costume last year.