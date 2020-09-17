You Can Now Get A Tiger King-Inspired Halloween Costume

Since March when Netflix released Tiger King, people can’t seem to get enough of Joe Exotic and Carole Baskin.

While we all wait for a new show, series, or movie- you can now dress as your favourite Tiger person for Halloween!

Online retailer Yandy is offering two new get-ups for Halloween including a female Joe Exotic attire and another Tiger Queen costume that comes with a stuffed big cat.

Oh, and both outfits are sexy and will show lots of skin!

This is the same company that brought us the Sexy Mr. Rogers costume last year.