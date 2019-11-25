You Can Now Get ‘Friends’ Holiday Ornaments!
The One Where An Etsy Shop Sold ‘Friends’ Ornaments!
This year, why not deck the halls with a few funny ‘Friends’ quotes hung upon the Christmas Tree!
There is an Etsy shop selling bulbs with some popular quotes from our favourite show including;
“They don’t know that we know they know,” “How you doin’?” “Shut up shut up shut up,” “Pivot pivot pivot,” and, “If I had to, I would pee on anyone of you.”
You can choose 4 ornaments for 24.31 ponds ($41.66 CND for todays exchange)
Merry Christmas!