You Can Now Get Tea That Tastes Like Beer!

An awesome solution for those who love the taste of beer and don’t want to get drunk at 9am!

You’re in the middle of a long and stressful day and all you can think about is an ice cold beer at 5pm, but now you don’t have to wait to crack open a cold one; in fact you can have this one at your desk!

The tea was created by Victoria Bitter- An Australian Beer company and apparently the tea tastes and smells just like their brand of beer.

The teabags are available on the VB website, and they cost $10.

Here’s pour, I mean more!