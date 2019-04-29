You Can Now Get Your Face 3-D Printed On A Chocolate Egg!

Firebox is an online gift shop that sells weird and unique items and they are now selling personalized chocolate eggs!

Because nothing says “I Love You” like eating your loved ones face- literally! According to there website, “Thanks to the complex printing process, the chocolate of our egg is a whopping 2cm thick.”

Want one? Here’s how to do it:

Snap a few high quality photos of your face. Take pics on the front of your face and your side profile and then the team’s chocolatiers will 3-D print your features using food-safe technology onto the chocolate egg!

Perhaps a fun gift for Mother’s Day? You can purchase online for $33!